Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DE traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.92. 2,103,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.45. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $425.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

