DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,250. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

