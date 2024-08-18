Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,693. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

