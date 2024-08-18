DIMO Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13345106 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,133,436.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

