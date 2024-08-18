Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ AAPU opened at $36.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
