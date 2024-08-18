Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPU opened at $36.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

