DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $133,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,795,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
