Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $48,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,444 shares of company stock worth $8,395,573. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

DFIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

