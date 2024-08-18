Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$293.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.78. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.30.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00. Insiders bought 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

