Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 29,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.3 %

DNB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

