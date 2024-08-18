Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,373,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

