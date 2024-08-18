DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.15.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
