Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

