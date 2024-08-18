ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ECD Automotive Design to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ ECDA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. ECD Automotive Design has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

