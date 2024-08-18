Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $666,301.85

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $666,301.85 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,025,755 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

