Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $708,551.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,000,205 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

