Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in July

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

