Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Issues Earnings Results

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Eltek Trading Down 0.6 %

ELTK opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

