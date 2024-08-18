Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ESBA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.