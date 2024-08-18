Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBAGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ESBA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

