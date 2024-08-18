Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ESBA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.24.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

