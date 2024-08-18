Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.5 days.
Energean Price Performance
EERGF stock remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. Energean has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.
Energean Company Profile
