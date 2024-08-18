Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0721 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $710,032.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,854,029 coins and its circulating supply is 79,868,911 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.