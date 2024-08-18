Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $0.73. Energous shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 33,759 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Energous from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

