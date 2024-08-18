Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 169,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ESOA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

In other news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Services of America by 46.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

