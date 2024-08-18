Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

EGHSF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

