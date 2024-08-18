Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.39. 1,396,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

