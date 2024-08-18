Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 694,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Enservco Stock Down 6.5 %

ENSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,346. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

