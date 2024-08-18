Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Update

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of COCH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 20,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envoy Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envoy Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

