EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,072.5 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF remained flat at $70.12 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10. EQB has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Get EQB alerts:

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.