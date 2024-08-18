Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $5.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $403.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.48. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

