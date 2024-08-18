Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

