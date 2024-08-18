Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

