Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Hits $327,335.14

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $327,335.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00573798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00113468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00253949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00071678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,963,524 coins and its circulating supply is 76,964,940 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

