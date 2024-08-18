Ergo (ERG) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $57.93 million and $319,352.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.71 or 0.00568835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00111637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00253145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00072429 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,977,732 coins and its circulating supply is 76,977,420 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

