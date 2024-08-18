Evercore ISI Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $115.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAH. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

NYSE:CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 187.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $607,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 558,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

