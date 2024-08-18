Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,639 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 179,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 182,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,170,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

