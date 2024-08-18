Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,705. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.