Everpar Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

