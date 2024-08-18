Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 604,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

