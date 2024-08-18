Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. 1,022,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

