Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,662,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chemed by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 20.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 29.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,232,313 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.28. 39,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,017. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.03 and a 200-day moving average of $581.33. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

