Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

