Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $105.70 million and $547,456.29 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

