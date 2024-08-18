Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM remained flat at $5.03 during trading on Friday. 304,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,330. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.83.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
