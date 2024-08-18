Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM remained flat at $5.03 during trading on Friday. 304,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,330. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

