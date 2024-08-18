Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.52. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $781.00 and a twelve month high of $1,179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

