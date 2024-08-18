Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Critical Comparison

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.73, meaning that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $786,000.00 71.87 -$431.74 million ($128.95) 0.00 Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.58 $44.06 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -134.19% -59.73% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Stagecoach Group

(Get Free Report)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.