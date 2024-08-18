Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARM. Craig Hallum began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FARM

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 75,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.