Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 3,113,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

