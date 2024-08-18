Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 94,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

