Financial Comparison: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -1.35% 0.62% 0.50% Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Alphabet 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 45.57%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $182.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than DouYu International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $5.09 billion 0.12 $5.00 million ($0.38) -49.55 Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.20 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.27

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats DouYu International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

