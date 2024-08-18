First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

